Centre brings together Meitei, Kuki civil society leaders to peace talks table

NEW DELHI: In an effort to bring peace in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, the Centre on Saturday succeeded in bringing leaders of the civil society organisations representing the warring Meitei and Kuki communities together at the negotiating table for the first time since conflict erupted in May 2023.

Senior Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials were also present. Terming it as a “significant” development, as previous dialogues were held separately with the leaders of the two communities, sources said the government organised the meeting as part of its prolonged and consistent efforts to find an amicable solution to the prolonged conflict that has engulfed the state for nearly two years.

A six-member Meitei delegation comprising representatives from the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) attended the meeting. The Kuki delegation comprised nine representatives, while from the Centre’s side the government’s side interlocutor AK Mishra, a retired special director of the Intelligence Bureau, participated along with other senior officials.

The sources said the discussions focused on rebuilding trust, improving cooperation, and outlining a roadmap to bring back normalcy in the restive northeastern state. The talks also stressed the importance of maintaining law and order and promoting reconciliation between the two communities.

During a recent debate on Manipur in Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah said the MHA held talks with the representatives of the Meitei and the Kuki communities in the past.

“The MHA will soon convene a joint meeting,” Shah had said, replying to a short debate, which adopted a Statutory Resolution confirming the imposition of the President’s rule in Manipur.

President’s rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 following the resignation of CM N Biren Singh on February 9. Since May 3,over 250 people have died in the ethnic violence.