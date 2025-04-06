From hunters to protectors

ASSAM: Saraipung Forest Village in Assam’s Digboi, once characterised by its hunting traditions, has transformed into a model of wildlife conservation, thanks to the efforts of Rajib Rudra Tariang, a zoology professor at Digboi College. Ten years ago, youth from the village would regularly enter nearby forests wielding bows, arrows, and catapults, hunting wild animals for bushmeat. Today, these same people have become protectors of wildlife and the environment.

The village, located near the Dihing Patkai National Park, a biodiversity hotspot with its tropical rainforests, was facing a crisis. Species such as langurs, rhesus monkeys, and wild cats were at risk due to rampant hunting. Lack of forest personnel in the area allowed the practice to continue unchecked. When Tariang learned of the situation, he acted, motivating villagers to abandon hunting and embrace conservation.

Tariang’s approach was simple yet effective: he recognised the need for an alternative livelihood to replace hunting. With tourism as the key solution, he inspired villagers to participate in conservation through sustainable tourism. In collaboration with the forest department, Tariang identified six village youths for a three-day awareness camp organised by biodiversity organisation Aaranyak. The camp educated participants on wildlife protection, and it had a lasting impact.

“Over time, we noticed a significant change in their behaviour toward wildlife,” Tariang recalls. “They now work for conservation through tourism.” The village, once devoid of electricity, began to host educational programmes on butterflies, snakes and climate change.

Tariang used his personal inverter and jeep to show videos and photos on wildlife conservation. Despite his academic commitments, he spent two months in the village, working to change the community’s mindset.

By 2016, Tariang took on the role of National Service Scheme officer at Digboi College, where he worked further with the villagers. Health and veterinary camps were set up, and efforts to promote tourism flourished. The result: today, Saraipung boasts homestays and attracts both domestic and international tourists. The village now has a group of highly knowledgeable tourist guides, many of whom know more about the local wildlife than Tariang himself.