Jaipur diary: Vasundhara’s raj beyond the world of politics

Vasundhara’s raj beyond the world of politics

She may be on the fringes of Rajasthan’s politics, but Vasundhara Raje knows just how to stay relevant. And she’s doing it with a touch of royalty and tradition! Despite being sidelined by the BJP bosses, the former CM never misses an opportunity to make an appearance at important events. She recently made headlines by travelling to Udaipur after the demise of Arvind Singh, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar. Raje mingled with the locals on the occasion and subtly reinforced the notion — she may be out of power, but she’s certainly not out of the picture. With every well-timed appearance, Raje is making it clear that she still thrives.

Raj CM, Birla’s kachori diplomacy talk of town

Kota isn’t just the coaching capital of India. It is also renowned for its irresistible kachori. On a recent trip to Kota, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma indulged in a little “taste of diplomacy” as he grabbed a bite of kachori with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. But was it just a casual snack? Not quite. Rumours had been swirling about political tensions between the CM and Birla over their influence in Rajasthan’s power corridors. But with one bite, Sharma sent out a loud message — no bitterness but only a blend of flavours! Power plays come in many shapes and forms. But in Kota, the smartest move isn’t just about policy; it’s about a plate of kachoris!

CM’s snub to Eid triggers political row in state

Rajasthan’s Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra took a sharp dig at CM Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday for failing to extend Eid greetings to the state residents. Dotasra took to X and wrote, “I pray that the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (culture) remains safe.” He noted that the greetings extended by a leader on such occasions reflect their sentiments as the “head of the family” for the entire state. A quick scroll through the CM’s social media handles tells an interesting story. Over the past few days, Sharma’s handle has been buzzing with festival greetings, from Chaitra Navratri and Gangaur to Bhagwan Jhulelal Jayanti. But Eid? No.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com