‘Sacked’ teachers in West Bengal to protest at Nabanna on April 21

KOLKATA: Two days after the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court’s verdict dismissing 25,700 teachers in state-run schools in West Bengal, those who lost their jobs said on Saturday that they will gherao Nabanna, the secretariat, on April 21.

After the SC order, teachers gathered at Shahid Minar grounds in Kolkata and many of them broke into tears, saying the verdict has plunged them into uncertainty.

“We have called a Nabanna Abhiyan on April 21 and demand immediate replacement of our jobs. Our families are shattered after the SC verdict,” said Souparnya Mondal, a teacher employed at a government school in Baruipur. Radharani Mondal, who topped the merit list of 2016, said, “I am dejected after the Supreme Court verdict. We are in desperate need of jobs and we earnestly request our chief minister to do something for us.”

Expressing surprise over the Supreme Court judgment, CM Mamata Banerjee assured support to the teachers whose appointment was scrapped. The CM who held an emergency meeting at the state secretariat said that she was “unable to accept the judgment from the humanitarian point of view while respecting the judges who delivered.”