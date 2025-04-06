Schools need to justify fee hikes as education is a right of every child: Speaker Vijender Gupta

NEW DELHI: Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has said that the commercialisation of education is not acceptable and that schools need to justify fee hikes.

“There are a few good schools focusing on quality education rather than on commercial benefits. However, there are others trying to make money by arbitrarily hiking fees. There is an urgent need to check such institutions. In case of any fees hike, the school management should justify the move,” Gupta said during the 23rd edition of Delhi Dialogues organised by this newspaper on Saturday. “I am against any increase in school fees as education is a right of every child,” he added.

Gupta said that he has already spoken to the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education in this regard. “The DoE has been keeping a close watch on every school and action will be taken against those hiking fees arbitrarily.”

The seven-time MLA hoped the newly formed BJP government would function much more efficiently than the previous ones. “The new government must focus on real issues rather than creating anarchy. Upholding democratic values by serving people should always be the agenda of any government,” he said.

On ‘sheeshmahal’ which Arvind Kejriwal had built and stayed in during his tenure as CM, Gupta said the premises were expanded from 10,000 square yards to 50,000 square yards by demolishing several government accommodations. “I don’t think any leader would like to stay in the ‘sheeshmahal’. After necessary modification, the bungalow should be put into better use — maybe a guesthouse,” he said.