Soccer phenomenon

MADHYA PRADESH: On the rare occasions when he could arrange a pair of old, worn-out shoes from one of his friends, young Shankar, the lone son of a landless Dalit labourer family, did not have to play barefoot. One would she him darting around the soccer field, commanding the play at any position he played, until in 2010, Shankar Dahiya was selected to the Madhya Pradesh U-15 team as its first-choice goalkeeper.

“Thereafter, I played for various teams in Shahdol district and also at state level, besides completing a three-year Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd) course. But viable jobs as coach eluded me, forcing me to work at a hotel in Shahdol city on night shift, which would fetch Rs 5,000 monthly,” Shankar, now 29 years of age, recalls.

From the same Shahdol district in eastern MP, prodigious central defender Lakshami Sahees played for the state in nine national football tournaments between 2007 and 2012 in various age groups.

Unable to bear the agony of unemployment despite a postgraduate degree in Sociology, she worked 10 hours daily at a garment store for Rs 5,000 monthly, which often prompted her parents to question what wonders did playing soccer actually do for her?

The frustration of Lakshami, Shankar and many other talented former national prayers from Bicharpur village and other villages of Shahdol district ended in 2021-22, when erstwhile Shahdol divisional commissioner Rajiv Sharma, embarked on a unique initiative ‘Football Kranti’ (FK) inspired by West Bengal’s successful in three districts – Shahdol, Anuppur and Umaria.

The three-tier model saw creation of football clubs in over 1,000 villages of the three tribal-dominated districts, training the raw football talents by former, greatly-overlooked players, and hosting soccer tournaments across the districts to foster a soccer culture.

It was the FK’s second tier, which actually turned out to be godsend for the former national players. Efforts by the planners bore fruit when Nita Ambani’s Reliance Foundation joined the initiative under the Youth Sports Program in 2023.

To train raw talents by qualified coaches, the Foundation roped in a senior Pune coach via the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to shape the former national players into qualified coaches. Getting trained under the AIFF coach, the former players took an exam conducted by AIFF and turned into E license coaches, who were technically skilled to train small boys and girls in soccer at introductory level.