Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on cheaper medicines for rare spinal disorder

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and the manufacturer of the drug Risdiplam, which is used for the treatment of the rare disorder spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), whether the medication can be offered at a lower price in India, if it is supplied to the neighbouring countries, such as Pakistan and China, at a cheaper rate.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justices Sanjay Kumar, and K V Viswanathan sought a response from the Centre and the drug manufacturer on the issue.

The court was apprised about the drug prices from the senior counsel, Anand Grover, appearing for a 24-year-old woman from Kerala, Seba, suffering from a Group III rare disease—SMA. The drug was being sold at a cheaper rate by M/s. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, the drug manufacturer, in Pakistan and China compared to India.

While noting that several patients are suffering from the disorder in India, the top court fixed the matter for further hearing next week.

Advocate Grover told the bench that Risdiplam is sold at a whopping price of around Rs 6 lakhs in India, whereas it was being sold at a much cheaper price in Pakistan and China at Rs 41,000 and Rs 45,000 per bottle, respectively. This was might because of the intervention of govts of those countries.