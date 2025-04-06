Uproar in UP over teacher setting controversial questions about RSS in test paper

LUCKNOW: A professor of a degree college affiliated with Chaudhury Charan Singh University in Meerut has been banned from all examination and evaluation work for allegedly setting a question paper comprising controversial questions about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The action to impose a ‘lifetime ban’ on Professor Seema Panwar, head of the political science department of Meerut College, an affiliated college of CCSU, was initiated on Friday.

The debarment order came hours after activists of ABVP, the student wing of RSS, lodged a protest against the professor.

Two multiple-choice questions (MCQs) linked to the RSS triggered trouble for the professor. Question 87 asked what led to the rise of RSS, with one of the choices suggesting it was due to religious and caste-based politics. Question 97 mentioned the RSS along with the likes of Naxalites, the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, and other groups.

Consequently, an internal inquiry was set up, which revealed that Prof Panwar had set the examination paper.

According to Dhirendra Kumar Verma, Registrar, CCSU, Prof Panwar has been debarred from all examinations and evaluation work in the university for life.