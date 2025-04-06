Would 2025 be the beginning of the end for Maoists?

NEW DELHI: After Union Home Minister Amit Shah set a target date of March 31, 2026, for eradicating Naxalism from the country, the entire state machinery, including the security forces, is making a concerted effort to address the issue. Official government data indicate a significant decline in Left-Wing-Extremism (LWE)- induced violence over the past six years, dropping from a total of 501 incidents in 2019 to 374 in 2024.

However, the trend slightly increased from 361 in 2021 to 413 in 2022 and 485 in 2023. “But the rise in 2022 and 2023 occurred due to increased counter LWE operations by security forces, who commenced entering into the core areas dominated by the extremists,” Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai said.

In March, three back-to-back encounters took place in Chhattisgarh, leading to the neutralisation of 33 Maoists. However, during the operations, one DRG of the state police was also martyred.

On March 20, in the encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur and Kanker districts, of the 30 Maoists killed, 16 were women cadres. Again on March 25, the security forces neutralised three extremists on the inter-district border of Dantewada and Bijapur of the state.

Encouraged by successes, which the security forces achieved against Naxal operatives, Shah, while reiterating the government’s “zero tolerance policy” against Naxalism, asserted that the Centre has been taking a “ruthless approach” against Naxal insurgents, who “refuse to surrender despite opportunities provided for reintegration”.