Legacy of ancient magic

ASSAM: A vibrant tapestry of magic and mysticism – both black and white – encompasses the land; Pragjyotishpura, the ancient name for the region of present-day Guwahati, is often associated with mystical tales and miracles, and even finds mention in the epic Mahabharata.
Nearby, the Mayong village is known for its folklore involving people vanishing or turning into beasts of the forest, adding to the region’s mystical aura.
Over time, black magic waned, giving way to white magic – used for entertainment and education. One such modern practitioner is Anuj Kumar Das (50), a sleight-of-hand artist whose shows captivate audiences without invoking the dark eldritch mystical traditions.
Das is a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians (IBM) and conducts magic workshops to promote the art. A self-taught magician, he was inspired by Edward Arthur Morris of the US and Ted Winkel of the Netherlands. Morris, a former IBM president, was so impressed by Das’s writing that he recommended him to the group, making Das the first active IBM member from the Northeast.
His journey began in childhood after watching a magic show by renowned Assamese magician M Hussain. That experience left a lasting impression. A street magician’s act during his school days further fueled his passion.
It was in college that Das seriously began pursuing magic, procuring ancient tomes from the streets of Kolkata.
He joined Lucknow’s Goodwill Magic Club and contributed articles to its magazine. One article reached Morris, who then connected with Das. In 1997, Das met both Morris and Winkel at a magic conference in Karnataka. They mentored him, gifting him books and hooks to hone his skills.
Under the stage name ‘Magician D’onuj’, Das has entertained audiences across states, on TV, and in luxury hotels. In 2006, he established Guwahati’s first “Academy of Magical Arts,” which later shut down due to his government job.
He has authored five books on magic in the Assamese language – Jadur Prithivi, Jadu Sikho Aha, Gili Gili Foo, Samoi Saphalya aru Jibon, and Ankor Jadu – and continues to promote the art, especially among children. Saying that magic is 100% science, he asserts that his efforts aim to develop a scientific temper among children. “Behind every magic trick, there is a scientific explanation. There is nothing supernatural. It is the sleight of hand,” he says.
“Magic is a tapestry of drama, song, comedy, and music, but ironically, no art has given its recognition. I consider it the greatest art. Magic in Assam has not been promoted the way it should have. In the West, is a multi-million-dollar industry,” he laments.