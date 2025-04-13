Legacy of ancient magic

ASSAM: A vibrant tapestry of magic and mysticism – both black and white – encompasses the land; Pragjyotishpura, the ancient name for the region of present-day Guwahati, is often associated with mystical tales and miracles, and even finds mention in the epic Mahabharata.

Nearby, the Mayong village is known for its folklore involving people vanishing or turning into beasts of the forest, adding to the region’s mystical aura.

Over time, black magic waned, giving way to white magic – used for entertainment and education. One such modern practitioner is Anuj Kumar Das (50), a sleight-of-hand artist whose shows captivate audiences without invoking the dark eldritch mystical traditions.

Das is a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians (IBM) and conducts magic workshops to promote the art. A self-taught magician, he was inspired by Edward Arthur Morris of the US and Ted Winkel of the Netherlands. Morris, a former IBM president, was so impressed by Das’s writing that he recommended him to the group, making Das the first active IBM member from the Northeast.

His journey began in childhood after watching a magic show by renowned Assamese magician M Hussain. That experience left a lasting impression. A street magician’s act during his school days further fueled his passion.

It was in college that Das seriously began pursuing magic, procuring ancient tomes from the streets of Kolkata.

He joined Lucknow’s Goodwill Magic Club and contributed articles to its magazine. One article reached Morris, who then connected with Das. In 1997, Das met both Morris and Winkel at a magic conference in Karnataka. They mentored him, gifting him books and hooks to hone his skills.