MHA lifts age cap in central government jobs for kin of 2002 Gujarat riot victims

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has withdrawn its age relaxation in recruitment for the kin of the 2002 Gujarat riot victims in central government jobs, which has been in existence since 2007.

In an order issued on March 28 addressed to the chief secretary of Gujarat, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “I am directed to refer to this Ministry’s letter of even number dated 14.05.2007 on the above mentioned subject and to inform that the preference given to children/family members of those who died in the riots of 2002 in Gujarat, in recruitment in para-military forces, IR Battalions, State Police Forces, public sector undertakings and other state and Central government departments by giving necessary age relaxation, stands withdrawn with immediate effect.”

The move comes 18 years after the Congress-led UPA government, in January 2007, introduced special provisions for the relief and rehabilitation of children and family members of those who died in the 2002 riots. Apart from financial compensation, the kin of the victims were given preference with age relaxation in recruitment.