MHA lifts age cap in central government jobs for kin of 2002 Gujarat riot victims

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has withdrawn its age relaxation in recruitment for the kin of the 2002 Gujarat riot victims in central government jobs, which has been in existence since 2007.
In an order issued on March 28 addressed to the chief secretary of Gujarat, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “I am directed to refer to this Ministry’s letter of even number dated 14.05.2007 on the above mentioned subject and to inform that the preference given to children/family members of those who died in the riots of 2002 in Gujarat, in recruitment in para-military forces, IR Battalions, State Police Forces, public sector undertakings and other state and Central government departments by giving necessary age relaxation, stands withdrawn with immediate effect.”
The move comes 18 years after the Congress-led UPA government, in January 2007, introduced special provisions for the relief and rehabilitation of children and family members of those who died in the 2002 riots. Apart from financial compensation, the kin of the victims were given preference with age relaxation in recruitment.
In 2014, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Centre expanded the age relaxation basket by adding jobs in the Intelligence Bureau and CISF as well. In two separate advertisements published by the home ministry, the upper age limit up to five years was relaxed for children and dependents of victims in the Gujarat riots.
The advertisements clarified that children, including the adopted son and daughter and dependent family members like spouse or children besides brother or sister in the case of unmarried victim who were totally dependent on him at the time of his getting killed in the riots were eligible.
In July 2015, while hearing a PIL on directing the Central or state governments to provide a job on compassionate grounds to a kin of the 2002 riots victim, the Supreme Court declined to issue the order.
The court said as compensation has been provided to the riot victims, it cannot pass further orders for ensuring government jobs. The matter is still pending before the SC.