Protests over Waqf Act turn violent, three killed in Bengal's Murshidabad district

KOLKATA: Three people were killed in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Saturday as fresh protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent. Police said they have not resorted to firing in Samserganj block, claiming that the three people died due to firing by the BSF, which the border force denied.

So far, 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in the Muslim-majority district on Friday, according to police.

Amid violent protests, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Act will not be implanted in the state. “Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government,” Banerjee said on X.

Fifteen police personnel were injured while trying to control the mob on Friday. “We will not tolerate hooliganism. We will deal with it very, very strongly,” DGP Rajeev Kumar said, “It started as demonstrations, then public property was damaged, and then it took a communal angle. In the morning, a fresh flare-up took place, and we again controlled the situation. We are not action-shy. If miscreants take law into their hands, we will act very strongly,” Kumar said.