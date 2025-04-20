Mehul Choksi: When ‘raj’ escape run chok-ED

Once a leading figure in India’s diamond industry, Mehul Choksi is now infamous as the mastermind behind one of the country’s largest banking frauds and is currently facing extradition from Belgium to India.

Born in Mumbai in 1959 and educated in Gujarat, Choksi inherited his father’s diamond business and transformed it into the global Gitanjali Group. Known for his flamboyant lifestyle, he lived with his wife Preeti and their three children in luxury — while orchestrating what would become a Rs 13,500 crore scam that shook India’s financial sector.

The burly businessman expanded Gitanjali Gems into a retail powerhouse with over 4,000 outlets across India and abroad. Celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif endorsed his brand, helping it gain aspirational value among Indian consumers.

International expansion followed, with partnerships across the US, Europe, Japan, and the West Asia. However, behind the glitz, financial mismanagement and fraudulent practices were beginning to unravel.

In early 2018, Punjab National Bank, India’s second-largest lender, reported it had been defrauded to the tune of `13,500 crore. The scam involved fraudulent Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit, issued by bribed bank officials at the Brady House branch in Mumbai. These instruments, essentially bank guarantees, were never recorded in the bank’s core systems, allowing Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi to siphon off massive sums over years.

Choksi fled India in January 2018, just days before the scandal broke. His escape was calculated — he had already secured citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 through their Citizenship by Investment Programme, anticipating the fallout. At the time, Antigua had no extradition treaty with India, making it a safe haven. Indian authorities, including the CBI and ED, initiated legal proceedings, attaching properties and freezing accounts. By December 2024, assets worth `2,566 crore linked to Choksi and his associates were recovered or auctioned.

Despite Interpol withdrawing its Red Corner Notice in 2023, India kept on renewing the extradition requests. In the meantime, Choksi quietly relocated to Antwerp, Belgium — a city with deep ties to the diamond trade. His legal team maintained that his move was due to health concerns, but Indian authorities viewed it as yet another attempt to evade justice.