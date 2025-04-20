Mumbai Diary: A happy and Pawar-ful family gathering

Government employee or not? Mahayuti’s new dilemma

There’s never a dull day in Maharashtra, thanks in no small part to the Mahayuti government. Several ministers in the Cabinet recommended their personal staff, including personal assistants and officials on special duty, to the General Administration Department for appointment. However, the appointment of many staffers is still pending. Meanwhile, they have continued performing their duties without an appointment letter. The episode has sparked buzz about a rift in the alliance. Besides, a question arises — Who will arrange the salaries for these staff members, who have not been appointed as government employees?

A happy and Pawar-ful family gathering

All politics and acrimony aside, the Pawars put up a united front as they recently gathered for the engagement ceremony of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Jay. Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule’s presence on the occasion signalled that their personal ties have remained intact despite the difference in political affiliations. The spectacle made it seem that all was hunky-dory. It is believed that Ajit had himself extended an invite to his 84-year-old uncle Sharad. Before Jay got engaged, he is said to have sought Pawar Sr’s blessings. Though Ajit had split from his uncle in 2023, it seems like they still get along.

Raj’s short-lived push for imposition of Marathi

Raj Thackeray and his overzealous MNS workers have gone into overdrive to ensure that every soul who lives in Maharashtra speaks Marathi. Woe betide anyone who is not conversant in the language. His party workers recently roughed up some bank employees for refusing to speak Marathi. The BJP top brass has reportedly taken a serious view of the dogmatic imposition of Marathi, as it antagonises the party’s north Indian voter base. The BJP leadership has told Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and state party leaders to rein in the menace. Raj quickly made a U-turn and asked his party workers to refrain from violence.

