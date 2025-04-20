Odisha government to follow Kerala model in bridging sex gap

BHUBANESWAR : Expressing concern over the skewed sex ratio in the state affecting gender equality and social stability, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Saturday called for creating massive public awareness to address the societal biases for male children.

Addressing the state-level Poshan Paksh 2025 event at the State Institute for Women and Children (SIWC) in the state capital, Majhi said the need of the hour is to address the underlying societal attitudes and beliefs that contribute to preference for sons.

“Gender bias against girl children is still deeply rooted. Sons are preferred over daughters and what is surprising is that mothers prefer a male child over girl,” he said.

Citing Kerala which stands out among states on sex ratio and gender equality, the chief minister said it is because the state has the highest literacy rate. “Though the situation in Odisha is changing but slowly. With improvement in the sex ratio (1,000 males to 979 females), our efforts should be towards increasing access to quality education and economic opportunities for girls to empower them and reduce the preference for sons,” he said.