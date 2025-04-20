One who speaks through art

JAMMU: The popular saying “where there is will, there is a way” rings true for 29-year-old Suhail Mohammad Khan, a resident of Hanipora village in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama district, who has overcome his deafness and inability to speak through his art. Versatile as he is, he has mastered several different forms of art.

His hard work, determination and never-say-die attitude have made him a source of inspiration for others. An architectural designer, painter, sculptor and sketch artist, Suhail wears many hats. But his path to success has been anything but easy.

Suhail lost his ability to hear and speak when he was just a child. However, that did not diminish his passion for drawing and painting. He always enjoyed rustling up sketches and paintings of his friends. As years passed, he began to explore other forms of art, including sculpture, printmaking and cake designing, instead of confining himself to one specific genre.

After passing out of school, Suhail joined the Institute of Music and Fine Arts at University of Kashmir. His talent and passion soon earned him admiration from his peers and the artistic community.

Describing his journey as an artist, a friend of Suhail beams with pride, saying, “He is an all-rounder who can create anything in art. For him, nothing is impossible. Suhail literally speaks through his art. He does painting, sculpture, videography and photography. His work is realistic and based on creativity. Although he is deaf and dumb, his work is very realistic.”