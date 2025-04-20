Thackeray cousins hint at Maha Marathi reunion

MUMBAI: Estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have hinted that they can come together for the larger interest of Marathi manoos and Maharashtra, fueling speculation about a possible political alliance that could reshape the state’s political landscape.

MNS leader Raj Thackeray sparked speculation about a potential political rapprochement with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, noting their past differences are trivial and uniting for the greater good of Marathi manoos is not a difficult task.

The buzz strengthened when Uddhav on Saturday said he is ready to put aside trivial fights provided that those working against Maharashtra’s interests will not be entertained, a veiled reference to Raj hosting Shiv Sena head and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde at his residence.

In an interview with actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar’s podcast, Raj said he had no issues working with Uddhav when they were in the undivided Shiv Sena. “For a bigger cause, our fights and issues are trivial. Maharashtra is very big. For Maharashtra, the existence of Marathi manoos, these fights are very trivial. I don’t think it is a difficult task to come together and stay united. But the issue is of desire,” he said. Speaking at a Sena (UBT) workers’ rally, Uddhav said, “I am also ready to put aside trivial issues and I appeal to everyone to come together for the sake of Marathi manoos.” Without naming Raj, he said had the latter opposed businesses from Maharashtra going to Gujarat, a government caring for the interests of Maharashtra would have been formed in Delhi and Maharashtra.

“It cannot be that (you) support (BJP during Lok Sabha polls), then oppose (during assembly polls) and again compromise. This cannot happen,” said Uddhav.

“First decide that whoever works against the interests of Maharashtra will not be welcomed at home, you will not go to their homes and break bread with them. Then talk about the interests of Maharashtra,” he added.

During the Lok Sabha polls, Raj had announced unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uddhav further said he was ready to set aside minor disagreements. “I am saying I don’t have fights with anyone, and if any, I am resolving them. But decide on this first,” he said.