An indian story of grit & humanity

Meadows I cover with flowers for you, Come, my lover of flowers!

Come, let me gather fresh jasmine for you,

Never return these hours!

Lilacs have bloomed by the river for you, Deeply the world is asleep, Still, though, no answer has reached me from you, Garlands of green I keep.

What if they speak only evil of me?

Who has been able to change destiny?

Come, my lover of flowers!

These lyrics of 16th century Kashmiri poetess Habba Khatoon are like balm on a wounded soul. In the lush green valley, where the Lidder river flows like a reckless young woman in the laps of the snowy mountains, the blood of the dead, killed mercilessly on the afternoon of April 22 in the Baisaran meadows will never dry.

The 26 tourists — all men, young, middle aged and senior citizens — were shot dead by armed terrorists, who emerged from behind the thick woods and sullied the pristine air of the Valley forever. There were families, honeymooning couples, who had just tied the knot and had come to Kashmir to celebrate their wedding.

That afternoon, it was as if people from across India had gathered in the meadows of Pahalgam to holiday. The victims included Sudip Neupane from Nepal, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, the guide and ponywallah and the lone bread winner of his family from Pulwama. There were six men from Maharashtra, three each from Gujarat and Karnataka, two from Bengal and one each from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Women and children, including teenage boys, who saw their husbands, fathers and uncles being killed by gun-toting soulless men as they begged for mercy have returned home with a loss that none can fill and a void that stares at them like a harrowing memory.

These are survivors of the tragedy that has come to haunt Kashmir after a long time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Kashmir has risen in one voice against the terrorists’ attempt to defile its name and land and have held protests against Pakistan and its nefarious designs to cut into the crown of India.