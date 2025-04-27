Centre plans 25 new ropeway projects across 10 states to boost connectivity and tourism

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has started preparing comprehensive reports to check scope and feasibility of the development of at least 25 ropeway projects in 10 states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The sites identified to introduce aerial transport system include Ooty (Tamil Nadu), Boyakonda Gangamma Temple (AP), Mullayyana Giri (Karnataka), Shirgul Mahadev Temple (Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh), Palampur Thathri-Chhunja Glacier (Himachal Pradesh), Hempeupet Peak (Assam), Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Assam), Shivneri Fort (Junnar, Maharashtra) and Amer Fort-Nahargarh Fort (Jaipur, Rajasthan).

The National Highways Logistics Management Limited, the agency entrusted with the work for development of ropeways projects under Parvatmala Pariyojana, will soon appoint consultants for preparing Detailed Project Reports for these projects. The agency is a wholly owned company of NHAI, which functions under the ministry.

The 24-km ropeway in Assam, connecting Khanapara to Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, is significant because of its length. Most of them aim to improve accessibility to religious and historic sites.

For DPRs, the assessment of the sites and the length of the proposed ropeway with Lower Terminal Point will be finalized. The review will also help in taking decision whether the length is to be increased or reduced considering site specific local factors. To improve last-mile connectivity in remote and hilly regions, the Centre in the 2022 Budget announced the National Ropeways Development Programme.