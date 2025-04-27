Centre urges media to avoid live coverage of defence operations after Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: In wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the media outlets, especially the television news channels have been advised to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations or movement of security forces.

In an advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MI&B) on Saturday, all media platforms, news agencies and social media users have been urged to exercise ‘utmost responsibility and adhere to existing laws and regulations’ while reporting on defence and other security related actions “in the interest of the national security.”

The ministry added that specifically ‘no real-time coverage’, dissemination of visuals, or ‘sourced-based reporting’ should be undertaken.

Noting that media, digital platforms, and individuals play a vital role in safeguarding national security, the ministry said that besides legal obligations, it is a ‘shared moral responsibility’ to ensure that our collective actions don’t compromise ongoing operations or the security of our forces.