India plans to send 6 Royal Bengal tigers to Cambodia after monsoon

NEW DELHI: In its effort to become a global leader in wildlife conservation, India plans to send six Royal Bengal tigers — two males and four females — to Cambodia, likely after the monsoon season.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) of India, in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), has been assisting the Cambodian government in preparing Cardamom National Park (CNP), located in the southwest region of Cambodia. Tiger has been declared extinct from Cambodia since 2007.

A senior government official from the NTCA stated, “After receiving a positive report on tiger-prey density—a critical factor in determining a site’s capacity to support tigers—we are now relieved that our tigers can roar in Cambodia.”

According to a report from the US-based Global Conservation Organisation, the current tiger-prey density in the park can support at least four tigers. India has been supporting the Cambodian government in capacity building for the past four years to prepare the park for the arrival of Indian tigers. Both countries had signed an MoU in 2023 for introduction of tigers.

The official added, “After four years, our Cambodian counterparts are preparing a final action plan, which will be assessed by our team from the NTCA and WII before the monsoon, to prepare for the transfer of the tigers.”

Indian officials will evaluate the action plan to determine how much the country will need to contribute on a regular basis. This includes planning regular visits from Indian conservators, developing a strategy to combat poaching, and engaging local communities. Ever since the tigers have been declared extinct, the government and an NGO working in the region have been preparing to reintroduce them to Southern Cardamom National Park.

The total number of ungulate species recorded throughout the research region was 1,170 individuals, mostly wild boar, followed by Indian Muntjac, lesser mousedeer, and mainland serow, said the report.