Wild elephant tramples farmer, triggers panic

TIRUPATI : A farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Kothapalli on Friday night, creating panic among people of Chittecherla panchayat in Chinnagottigallu mandal of the district.

The deceased was identified as Siddayya (65) of Dasaragudem. According to locals, the elephant which got separated from the herd, attacked the farmer while he was returning home from agricultural fields. This is the second fatal elephant attack in the region in recent months. On January 19, Naravaripalle upa sarpanch Rakesh Chowdary was killed in an elephant attack.

Having learnt about the incident, Deputy Chief Minister (Environment and Forest) Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the farmer’s death, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased. Tirupati DFO Vivek and Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani handed over the compensation to the family of Siddayya on Saturday.

In an official statement, the Deputy Chief Minister assured the people that the Forest Department will take measures to solve the jumbo menace on a permanent basis.

The forest officials have already taken up a campaign to sensitise people living in villages adjacent to the forest to avoid a conflict with straying elephant herds.