‘All farmers to be covered under central scheme’: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced that the state government has launched a drive to ensure enrolment of all eligible farmers under the PM KISAN and CM KISAN schemes.

Addressing a state-level function at ICAR-CIFA on the occasion of disbursement of PM KISAN installment worth `20,500 crore to 9.7 crore farmers across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Majhi said a saturation drive is being undertaken in all districts to ensure that no eligible farmer is left out of any of the schemes.

The CM distributed Rs 697 crore under PM KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme to more than 34.85 lakh farmers of the state at the state-level event.

Stating that Odisha has implemented many schemes for the benefit of farmers during the last year, the CM said under CM KISAN, more than 50 lakh farmers of the state are getting an aid of `4,000 per year.