KAKINADA: In Lingamparthi, nestled in Yeleswaram mandal of Kakinada district, a groundbreaking innovation in cow breeding is capturing global attention. The village is now popularly known as Nadipathy Lingamparthi due to the newly introduced Nano Cows.

These Nano Cows, referred to as Nadipathy Nano Cows, are introduced by Dr Penmatsa Krishnam Raju, a Nadipathy practitioner. The Nano breed of livestock has been developed through natural mutation from the Andhra Pradesh-patented Punganur cows.

Lingamparthi has a population of over 10,000. Just 42 km from the Kakinada district headquarters, the village is home to Nadipathy Goshala, where Dr Raju has pioneered the world’s smallest cattle breeds -- Miniature, Micro Miniature, and Nano Cows, with some as short as one foot in height. There are 3,000 Punganur cows, and 3,000 of other three new breeds in Lingamparthi, and all are being reared in about 200 acres of land.

Dr Raju, a dedicated animal breeder, spent 17 years developing these diminutive bovines through natural mutation, reducing traditional Punganur cows from 5 feet to under 2 feet in height.

“I wanted to bring cows back into home, like pets, especially in space-constrained urban dwellings,” Dr Raju told TNIE. These cows, exclusive to his Goshala, are friendly, adaptable, and thrive both indoors and outdoors, requiring minimal maintenance.

“We are newly married. I requested my husband to bring a cow home from Nadipathy Goshala. Now, my husband and me are spending more time with the Nano Cow, which brings us a great sense of peace and happiness,” said Pindi Dhana Lakshmi of Pithapuram.