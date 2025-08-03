Palakkad Nipah control room winds down ops

KOCHI: The control room set up at the Government Medical College, Palakkad, as part of the Nipah virus containment efforts, has officially ceased operations. The control room was established on July 3, following the confirmation of Nipah infection in the district.

The district administration stated on Saturday that the coordinated response by various departments played a crucial role in successfully containing the outbreak. Key departments such as the district administration, district medical office (Health), homoeopathy, ayurveda, forest and wildlife, civil supplies, police, and animal husbandry were involved in the containment operations.

Their collective efforts significantly contributed to halting the spread of the virus, said a press release issued by the Palakkad district collectorate.

The district collector however has urged for continued public vigilance to prevent any future outbreaks.