Yes to life, no to drugs

JAMMU & KASHMIR : In view of the rise in drug abuse in Kashmir, the Indian Army has moved beyond its conventional role and joined hands with the civil administration and sports bodies in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, once hit by militancy, to organise two major initiatives—the mega sports festival ‘Varmul Gindo 2025’ and the cultural heritage event ‘Kashur Riwaaj 2025’—to steer the youth away from the growing menace of drug addiction.

‘Varmul Gindo’ brought together more than 1,600 athletes from 75 local clubs to compete in over 20 disciplines, ranging from football to kabaddi, volleyball to martial arts, snooker to hockey, and from niche disciplines like powerlifting & fencing to women’s rugby.

The event, which was held across 12 venues in Baramulla, started on June 17 and ended on July 27. According to the organisers, the event witnessed significant participation from girls in sports like rugby, handball and kabaddi.

“The energy and discipline these games have instilled are precisely what our youth need at this critical time,” said Omar Kakroo, president of the Baramulla District Sports Association. “We’re building not just athletes but future leaders,” he said. According to Kakroo, the ‘Varmul Gindo,’ which was the brainchild of the Indian Army, was a unique sports event with mass participation. He noted that sports activities were not confined to one place or venue.

“All sports fields in Baramulla, from Pattan to Uri, close to the LoC, and from Rafiabad to Uri. It was not confined to Baramulla or a single ground. The whole district was covered, and even the sports events were held in rural areas.”

A local resident, Abdul Jabbar, opined that it is imperative to hold such events, as they offer a constructive alternative to youngsters and steer them away from drug addiction.

“The participation of over 1,600 athletes in the event also showcases the talent of our youth. Our youth have talent. They just need platforms, coaching and guidance to showcase their talent and excel in sports,” he said. An Army official, wishing not to be named, said the Varmul Gindo sports festival provided a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills.