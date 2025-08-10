Bangladeshi nationals attack Meghalaya villager, four arrested

GUWAHATI: A Meghalaya villager was grievously injured after he was attacked by a nine-member gang of suspected Bangladeshi nationals who had crossed over the international border.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday at the Rongdangai village in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district. Four of the attackers were later arrested. The police said search to nab the remaining others was on.

The miscreants forcibly entered a shop at the village and threatened one Balsrang A Marak, who was sleeping there, at gun point asking for the phone number of the shop owner. Later, they kidnapped him but he ran to his house. However, they chased him and fired a few rounds on finding the door of his house shut. When his family opened the door, the miscreants entered the house.

At around 2.15 am, an individual informed the police that some armed miscreants entered his land. Cops rushed to the site but the miscreants fled. On Saturday, the locals of Khonjoy village nabbed one of the Bangladeshis. Later, three more miscreants were held.