Be ye never so high, law is above you

A mechanical engineer by qualification, the 34-year-old grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and a former MP, Prajwal Revanna is now a convicted rapist and lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison as prisoner number 15528. On August 2, the MLA/MP court in Bengaluru sentenced Prajwal to life imprisonment and fined Rs 11 lakh for raping a 47-year-old domestic worker in Mysuru and recording the assault. Of the four rape and sexual abuse cases against him, this was the first case (rape) that led to trial and conviction. The fine will be paid as compensation to the survivor – a daily wage worker, who had the spine of steel and had withstood shame, agony, social ostracisation and fear of the backlash from the political elite.

Pronouncing the maximum sentence of life imprisonment following his conviction in rape, Sessions Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat, in his 466-page judgement, held that as an MP, Prajwal wielded his political and social dominance to violate a woman employed in his household, coercing her into silence through fear, shame, and manipulation.

“What are the safeguards against an arbitrary exercise of power?” The question posed in the judgement echoed through generational trauma of sexual exploitation of disempowered women by the rich and entitled. “What would be the just compensation that can be awarded is a question that requires to be determined;” the tone of the verdict is as poignant as it is pertinent.

Prajwal, a member of the 17th Lok Sabha from Hassan constituency – the heartland of Janata Dal (Secular) of his grandfather’s making – was once the third youngest MP. He hails from the affluent, being the grandson of Deve Gowda – the Mannina Maga (son of the soil) – son of former Karnataka minister, HD Revanna and nephew of Union minister and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. A graduate from Bangalore Institute of Technology, Prajwal discontinued his MTech course in Australia to help his grandfather with the 2014 Lok Sabha election from the JD(S) home turf – Hassan. The latter won the election.