Bhopal Diary: Scindia-Singh bonhomie catches all by surprise

Scindia-Singh bonhomie catches all by surprise

The inauguration of Shrewsbury International School India’s campus in Bhopal witnessed a remarkable bonhomie between two bitter political rivals – Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former MP CMDigvijaya Singh. Scindia, who had once orchestrated the fall of the grand old party regime in MP in March 2020 by joining the BJP, was at the inauguration event. Spotting Singh, and his better half Amrita Rai, in the front row, Scindia walked down from the stage, greeted the couple, before holding the septuagenarian MP’s hand to bring him to the stage. The surprise amiability from Scindia not just earned him praise from netizens, it also made Singh take to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude for the Guna MP’s comity.

Ex-minister gets snared in digital arrest bid

A former MP minister recently came on the crosshairs of cyber fraudsters’ who ensnared him in a digital arrest. But before the thugs posing as Mumbai crime branch sleuths could force him to pay up a major sum to evade “jail” in a money laundering case, the ex-minister rang the cops, having realised he was being scammed. After remaining under digital arrest for some hours, the minister disconnected the call. The fraudsters not only threatened the politician with jail term in a money laundering case, but spooked him by sending forged notices bearing the name of a Supreme Court judge, CBI and the ED. Concerned over his reputation, the former minister, however, hasn’t lodged a formal complaint with the police.

Rumours rife as BJP may get new state secretary

A month after second-time MLA Hemant Khandelwal was elected the state BJP president, now the ruling party circles in Bhopal are abuzz with the possibility of the party getting a new state general secretary (organisation). State BJP insiders also feel that the incumbent of the key organisational post Hitanand Sharma, hailing from Ashok Nagar district, will be succeeded by someone from outside the state. Sharma has been holding the post since March 2022. There are also murmurs within MP BJP circles about a possible rejig of state’s council of ministers after key appointments to state corporations, boards and commissions.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com