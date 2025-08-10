PM Modi to launch yellow line metro, Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: After eight years, Bengaluru’s much-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro, stretching 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra, will finally be inaugurated on August 10 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The fully elevated corridor has 16 stations and will expand the metro network to 96 km. It is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, particularly at the busy Central Silk Board junction, and transform connectivity to Electronics City, one of India’s largest technology and industrial hubs.

The line passes through a key tech corridor housing major companies, while improving access to residential areas, hospitals, educational institutions, and industrial clusters. It also offers interchanges with the Green Line at RV Road, the upcoming Pink Line at Jayadeva, and the Blue Line at Central Silk Board.

Equipped with a modern Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, the Yellow Line is designed for fully automated driverless operations (GoA-4). However, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) will begin services in semi-automated mode (GoA-2) with loco pilots in the beginning. The delay is due to pending integration of key systems, regulatory approvals, and staff training. Full automation will commence once GoA-4 software and safety validations are completed.

The Metro Phase 3, also known as the Orange Line with 31 stations for which the PM will be laying the foundation, will be 44.65 km and it will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 15,611 crore.

As per the itinerary shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, Modi will participate in three events during his nearly four-hour visit to the city. On landing at the HAL Airport here at 10.30 am, the PM will travel by helicopter and road to the KSR Bengaluru (city) railway station, where he will flag off Vande Bharat Express trains between KSR Bengaluru-Belagavi.