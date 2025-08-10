Waging war on malnutrition

CHHATTISGARH : In a novel initiative, a synchronised integrated campaign, ‘Chiranjeevi Raipur’, has executed nutritional interventions to secure better health of malnourished mothers and their children in a conducive environment propelled by facility-based care.
Sound maternal health and child well-being are cited as the foundation of a happy family. So, the plan of action directly deals with critical health issues that impair overall growth and development.
The schedule is prepared for a minimum of one-month stay at the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) near Serikheri in Raipur, with the requisite solutions well in place.
A survey found that in lower-income group families with undernourished mothers, children are also obviously malnourished. So, both were enrolled under the campaign to ensure the beneficiaries have access to essential support at an early stage. The mothers are exceptionally groomed under direct observation of medical practitioners and trained professionals who understand the cases and the underlying causes of malnutrition.
UNICEF also recognises the interrelatedness of maternal and child health, particularly during vulnerable periods like pregnancy and early childhood. “The key objective of ‘Chiranjeevi Raipur’,
the first of its kind with a multifaceted approach, is to reinforce and promote good nutritional practices among the malnourished children along with their mothers”, said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
Around 100 severely malnourished children and their mothers were taken in a batch to the NRC. The mothers were educated in personal hygiene, cleanliness practices, and how to prepare a variety of healthy, balanced foods rich in essential nutrients that can alleviate vital nutritional deficiencies.
“Malnutrition in both mothers and children should remain a grave concern as it’s a cycle where a mother’s deficient nourishment can adversely affect the child’s growth and development. Malnourished children shouldn’t become a very vulnerable group. Serious malnutrition among mothers can lead to complications in health and wellness even in young children”, said Gaurav Kumar Singh, Raipur collector, who conceived the programme.
The malnourished women and their children are screened and selected through the nutrition tracker App of the state’s Women and Child Development department through the Anganwadi centres. The App stores information regarding the weight and height of a child from 0 to 6 years of age. The acutely malnourished children who needed special focus were selected.
All inmates upon entry underwent proper health examination and checkups. The meal plan follows a nourishing, flavoursome menu for each day.
The day for mothers and children starts with yoga classes. Schedules for breakfast, lunch and dinner are fixed. There are various forms of entertainment, such as inspirational movie shows, sports activities, cultural and new activities for children, as well as educational programmes for mothers. The idea is to restore good health, create awareness and keep them engaged to counter practical challenges and difficulties as efforts were driven to maintain the active interests of mothers and children for a month away from their homes.
The health checkups look for anaemia, TB, haemoglobin levels, vitamin deficiency, and any physical signs as well as physical milestones. Accordingly, they are prescribed the requisite medicine, nutritious diets supplemented with vitamins, iron and protein.
Professionals counselling young mothers conveyed to them that a healthy, nutritious diet can minimise malnutrition in toddlers and newborns. Health and nutrition education empowers women with crucial information on combating malnutrition.
“What gave us confidence was a daily monitoring of the recovery status of each mother and child and recording their weight, health status and wellness”, said Hema Sagar and Bhuvneshwari, malnourished mothers who showed improved health along with their underweight sons. An increase in body weight is considered a success. The rate of growth is set at 4 grams or more per kilogram daily.
“I am delighted to see my sluggish daughter Tanya battling childhood malnutrition with an apparent stunted growth now seen active often in a playful mood”, stated Yogehwari Chakradhari.
The extensive programme further involved targeted supplementary feeding, proper nutrition, appropriate infant or young child feeding practices, regular health checkups, monitoring and supervision by trained staff on health and growth.
A total of 96 children and 84 mothers gained weight appreciably and registered improved haemoglobin levels and overall health. The behavioural change, too, was quite apparent among them. There was a marked decline in recurrent illnesses such as diarrhoea, anaemia, pneumonia, and fever. The exercise continues with the selection of another batch. There will be follow-up of the beneficiaries, coordination between NRC and Angadwadi or social health activists, as regular supervision will continue, the collector said.
The health department runs the NRC. On the appeal by the Raipur collector, people came forward to support the initiative by contributing with funds, food and other valuable items for the beneficiaries.
F-75 and F-100 are therapeutic milk formulas used in the treatment of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in children. F-75 is used during the initial stabilisation phase, while F-100 is used in the subsequent rehabilitation phase. Both are specifically designed to provide the necessary nutrients for malnourished children.