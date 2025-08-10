Waging war on malnutrition

CHHATTISGARH : In a novel initiative, a synchronised integrated campaign, ‘Chiranjeevi Raipur’, has executed nutritional interventions to secure better health of malnourished mothers and their children in a conducive environment propelled by facility-based care.

Sound maternal health and child well-being are cited as the foundation of a happy family. So, the plan of action directly deals with critical health issues that impair overall growth and development.

The schedule is prepared for a minimum of one-month stay at the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) near Serikheri in Raipur, with the requisite solutions well in place.

A survey found that in lower-income group families with undernourished mothers, children are also obviously malnourished. So, both were enrolled under the campaign to ensure the beneficiaries have access to essential support at an early stage. The mothers are exceptionally groomed under direct observation of medical practitioners and trained professionals who understand the cases and the underlying causes of malnutrition.

UNICEF also recognises the interrelatedness of maternal and child health, particularly during vulnerable periods like pregnancy and early childhood. “The key objective of ‘Chiranjeevi Raipur’,

the first of its kind with a multifaceted approach, is to reinforce and promote good nutritional practices among the malnourished children along with their mothers”, said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Around 100 severely malnourished children and their mothers were taken in a batch to the NRC. The mothers were educated in personal hygiene, cleanliness practices, and how to prepare a variety of healthy, balanced foods rich in essential nutrients that can alleviate vital nutritional deficiencies.

“Malnutrition in both mothers and children should remain a grave concern as it’s a cycle where a mother’s deficient nourishment can adversely affect the child’s growth and development. Malnourished children shouldn’t become a very vulnerable group. Serious malnutrition among mothers can lead to complications in health and wellness even in young children”, said Gaurav Kumar Singh, Raipur collector, who conceived the programme.

The malnourished women and their children are screened and selected through the nutrition tracker App of the state’s Women and Child Development department through the Anganwadi centres. The App stores information regarding the weight and height of a child from 0 to 6 years of age. The acutely malnourished children who needed special focus were selected.