Dehradun Diary | Dharali rises: To rebuild amid debris of disaster

Dharali rises: To rebuild amid debris of disaster

Independence Day celebrations in disaster-hit Dharali on Friday underscored a profound resolve for reconstruction. SDRF IG Arun Mohan Joshi hoisted the flag at Someshwar Devta Temple, pledging “all possible assistance.” The deceased were remembered and honoured in a two-minute silence. Similar ceremonies were held in Harshil and Mukhba, with relief workers and locals participating. “Despite physical damage, our spirit and patriotism are unwavering. This day symbolises our unity, courage, and struggle,” was the unanimous call. The community vowed collective effort for reconstruction, turning disaster into a powerful testament of resilience.

Partition a dark chapter in history: CM Dhami

“The pain of the Partition can never be forgotten,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lamented on the eve of the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, observed as a tribute to those who lost their lives during the Partition of India. Describing it as a “dark chapter in history” and the world’s largest displacement, Dhami highlighted how millions perished and suffered displacement. He noted that while India celebrated Independence on August 15, 1947, it simultaneously endured the trauma of Partition. The Centre designated August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ in 2021 to honour these sacrifices and educate future generations about the tragedy.

Congress marches against ‘vote theft’ in Dehradun

The Congress held a massive candle march in Dehradun on Friday, launching its ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ (vote thieves, leave the throne) campaign. Led by state Congress cjief Karan Mahara, thousands of workers paraded from the Pradesh Congress headquarters to the Dr B R Ambedkar statue at Clock tower. Former chief minister Harish Rawat and senior leaders joined the protest march. Mahara said, “Baba Saheb granted the right to vote, but the BJP, using its power, is crippling constitutional bodies and, with the Election Commission’s help, is stealing this right.” He asserted the Congress would “take to the streets to stop this theft.”

