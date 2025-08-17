From good governance to great aspirations: Modi’s Independence Day leap

Eleven years into power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no longer just the steward of a reformist government — he is positioning himself as the architect of a developed Bharat. His 12th Independence Day address from the Red Fort was not a routine recital of achievements; it was a roadmap for the next quarter-century, anchored in the belief that India can and must aim higher.

Modi is tapping into the nation’s collective yearning to be more than a “fast-growing economy” — setting bold markers for a fully developed country by 2047, with a $10 trillion economy as the headline target. For voters accustomed to stability and growth, he offered a direct answer to the question: what next?

This year’s 103-minute address — the longest in India’s history — turned the Red Fort into a launchpad for Bharat’s next leap. The announcements cut across military strength, economic reform, technological ambition, and youth empowerment, signalling that the next stage will be about creating change, not just managing it.

He began with a salute to Operation Sindoor, hailing the armed forces’ decisive strikes as proof of India’s military resolve and sending a blunt warning to adversaries. National security was placed front and centre again with the launch of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, an indigenous Iron Dome-style missile defence system.

On the economic front, he called for Aatmanirbhar Bharat amid global tariff wars, particularly with U.S. tariffs touching 50%, urging support for domestic industries from semiconductors to electric vehicles. He promised a Diwali gift in the form of next-generation GST reforms to ease burdens for businesses, MSMEs, and consumers.

Modi’s technology push included a breakthrough pledge: India’s first Made in India semiconductor chip will roll out by year-end — a goal that eluded the country for decades. He challenged scientists and youth to build indigenous jet engines, mirroring past successes in vaccines and digital payments. In energy, he announced a tenfold expansion in nuclear power by 2047 with ten reactors already in the pipeline, alongside aggressive growth in solar, hydrogen, and hydro power. The National Deepwater Exploration Mission will cut reliance on imported fuels by tapping ocean resources.

Jobs and youth opportunity were central. The `1 lakh crore PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana will give three crore newly employed youth `15,000 per month in their first private-sector jobs. A High-Powered Demography Mission will address the risks of demographic imbalance caused by illegal migration, protecting unity and citizens’ rights.