Lake burst behind Uttarakhand flash flood, MHA told

NEW DELHI: A landslide-induced lake outburst triggered a chain reaction among several small lakes, resulting in a massive flash flood that devastated Dharali village in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on August 5, reveals an internal preliminary report submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“There are many small to medium-sized lakes upstream of Dharali village,” said a scientist involved in preparing the report submitted to the MHA on August 14.

The report was prepared in consultation with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). According to the findings, numerous lakes have formed due to small and mild landslides, covering areas from half a hectare to 10 hectares, particularly over the past three decades as global warming has accelerated the melting of snow.

“Nevertheless, the report does not rule out other contributing factors, such as local landlside, avalanche, small-level glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) combined with extremely heavy rainfall, which will be detailed in a future report,” said the scientist.

Devastating flash floods, compounded by heavy rains that caused landslides and lake outbursts, buried half of Dharali village, situated 2700 metres above sea level, which had been built on the dried course of the Kheer Ganga water channel. An Army camp situated on the dried riverbed was also washed away. So far, six people have been declared dead, one body was retrieved from sludge, and 69 people are still missing.