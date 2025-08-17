Lalu Prasad Yadav takes charge of RJD poll campaigning

PATNA: He may be down but not out, aptly remarked a senior party leader, as the septuagenarian RJD chief Lalu Prasad stepped to the forefront of the party’s election campaign ahead of state Assembly elections. Lalu met supporters and workers of the party during his visit from Patna to Ara (Bhojpur), where he enjoyed a dance by eunuchs on Friday. His inimitable campaign style has sent a new enthusiasm among RJD supporters and the workers.

According to party workers, the former Bihar CM’s direct engagement — in strategy huddles, message calibration and outreach to social and religious blocs — has sharpened the campaign’s focus and lifted morale ahead of intense seat negotiations and naming candidates.

Senior party leaders confided that the RJD supremo is personally reviewing constituency-level feedback, prioritising winnability metrics, and aligning local alliances with the party’s statewide narrative on jobs, price rise, welfare delivery, and alleged irregularities in voter list revision.

His meetings have emphasised booth-strengthening, micro planning for turnout, and coordinated communication between district units and the central war room. Lalu revealed his plans to counter the ruling NDA in the upcoming elections.