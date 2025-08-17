PM Modi to brief BJP House panel meet on Vice President today

NEW DELHI: With only weeks left for the Vice-President election on September 9, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has organised a major brainstorming session -- potentially the final discussion regarding their pick -- on Tuesday morning at the Parliament premises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, designated by the NDA to have the final say on the candidate, is expected to address the MPs from both Houses – the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. The nomination process for the Vice-President will close on August 21.

The BJP-nominated NDA’s consensus candidate is expected to file their nomination on August 21, accompanied by a majority of senior NDA leaders, including PM Modi and Chief Ministers of NDA ally-ruled states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh and others.

While addressing the meeting, the PM will touch upon the alliance’s legislative agendas, the upcoming Vice-Presidential election, and the BJP’s nominated NDA candidate for the coveted post. A top-ranked source hinted that the RSS’s influence in the selection of the consensus candidate cannot be ruled out, given Modi’s open laudation of the Sangh from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Notably, the meeting has been planned just two days after the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting, which is held on Sunday evening, for wider deliberations on both the party’s top organisational elections and the Vice-Presidential poll.

This BJP Parliamentary Board meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Modi with senior BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in attendance at the BJP headquarters, on Sunday evening.