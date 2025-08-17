Trans-forming lives, one step at a time

UTTAR PRADESH : Garima means dignity, a notion that Salma epitomises and wants to give to all those who are born like her—a transgender. ‘Garima Grih’, her dream project, is all set to come up in her native place, Varanasi. Once complete, it will be the first of its kind in the state catering to the third gender.
The life lessons that a traumatic childhood gave her fortified Salma Kinnar’s resolve. She lost her mother when she was just one and had understood very early in her life that she was different. Her father, a butcher who became an alcoholic after her mother’s demise, would torture her frequently. Salma’s life became unbearable after her father remarried, as her stepmother turned her worst fears into reality. She was only eight at the time when she left home.
Her aunt who was also her neighbour, Meeta Jaiswal, helped her meet her guru, Rupa Kinnar. Rupa took Salma under her tutelage, and it became easier for the latter to identify her future path.
Very early, Salma had decided that she wouldn’t remain confined to the traditional roles of singing and dancing assigned to her community to earn money. Her aim was to fight for dignity and the opportunity to lead a decent life. “We deserve education, jobs, and respect,” Salma says. Her first big opportunity came in 2019 when she submitted a proposal for public toilets dedicated to the transgender community in Varanasi. Since then, 49 such toilets have been approved, and seven of them have become operational.
Salma went on to connect over 20 transgender youths with the Prime Minister’s Employment Scheme, helping them secure loans to start their own businesses. Salma finally unveiled her vision for ‘Garima Grih’ during a meeting with UP Governor Anandiben Patel last year, which is a result of her extreme determination and hardwork.
“No other Salma should ever have to wander with no place to go to after being thrown out of her house for being transgender. I want to give a home to all those who are born as transgender so that they can live, eat, and study decently,” said Salma.
The Varanasi district social welfare officer confirmed that the proposal was formally submitted. “A land parcel in Ramnagar has been identified for the ashram. The work will begin after a formal approval from Lucknow,” he said.
The ashram is expected to accommodate over 50 transgenders, providing shelter, food, education, vocational training, and healthcare. The project has attracted international attention.