Trans-forming lives, one step at a time

UTTAR PRADESH : Garima means dignity, a notion that Salma epitomises and wants to give to all those who are born like her—a transgender. ‘Garima Grih’, her dream project, is all set to come up in her native place, Varanasi. Once complete, it will be the first of its kind in the state catering to the third gender.

The life lessons that a traumatic childhood gave her fortified Salma Kinnar’s resolve. She lost her mother when she was just one and had understood very early in her life that she was different. Her father, a butcher who became an alcoholic after her mother’s demise, would torture her frequently. Salma’s life became unbearable after her father remarried, as her stepmother turned her worst fears into reality. She was only eight at the time when she left home.

Her aunt who was also her neighbour, Meeta Jaiswal, helped her meet her guru, Rupa Kinnar. Rupa took Salma under her tutelage, and it became easier for the latter to identify her future path.

Very early, Salma had decided that she wouldn’t remain confined to the traditional roles of singing and dancing assigned to her community to earn money. Her aim was to fight for dignity and the opportunity to lead a decent life. “We deserve education, jobs, and respect,” Salma says. Her first big opportunity came in 2019 when she submitted a proposal for public toilets dedicated to the transgender community in Varanasi. Since then, 49 such toilets have been approved, and seven of them have become operational.