Echoes of soil: A Fight to Keep Garhwali Alive

UTTARAKHAND : It is often said that a community’s language and culture are the most faithful mirrors of its richness and vitality. In the life of Shailendra Kumar Tiwari, an assistant teacher at Government Inter College, Tyuna Bagadwaldhar in Tehri, this truth finds its strongest expression. For nearly three decades, he has carried on a determined campaign to remind his people that the road to progress lies not in abandoning one’s roots but in embracing them with pride.

Tiwari completed his M.A. in English and could have sought opportunities in Dehradun or even Delhi, but he chose to return to his mountains. Born on August 5, 1974, to retired teacher B.R. Shastri and Yashoda Devi, his bond with Garhwal was formed early. The lure of cities never appealed to him. “The fragrance of the soil, the climate, the customs—these kept me here,” he says. His refusal to leave is also a protest against palaayan, migration, a word he utters with a trace of distaste. Since 1995, alongside his teaching duties, he has been working through theatre to keep Garhwali alive.

For Tiwari, the stage is a classroom where audiences can hear the cadences of their language, laugh at familiar idioms, and see their lives reflected at them. He credits Professor D.R. Purohit, a noted scholar of Uttarakhand’s folk culture, with awakening in him this passion for language and art.

Tiwari worries about the younger generation. He often points out that in Maharashtra, Gujarat, or Punjab, young people use their mother tongues with pride. Yet among Garhwali youth, he notices hesitation, even embarrassment, in speaking their dialect. Migration has made the problem worse. Families moving to the plains or outside the state raise children who grow up distant not only from their land but also from its songs, stories, and speech. To Tiwari, this disconnection is far more dangerous than the loss of population.