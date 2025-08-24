Nyoma Air Base near LAC will be fully operational by October, PM Modi to inaugurate it

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to commission the Mudh-Nyoma Indian Air Force (IAF) base this October, adding a strategic capability that will augment India’s military preparedness.

“Concrete airstrip is complete with finishing touches being given now. In all probability, the base will be ready by October and weather permitting in the middle of the month our PM will dedicate this important infrastructure to the nation.”

The importance of Nyoma Airfield, located at 13,700 feet above mean sea level, can be understood from the fact that it is in Eastern Ladakh and is around 30 km inside the LAC. Once commissioned, fighter aircraft, new radars, and upgraded drones for enhancing surveillance in Ladakh can operate from there. It is named after the Mudh village, which is close to Nyoma.

The responsibility of constructing the airbase was entrusted to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The work began in September 2023 with a major work done by October 2024, wading through the challenges of terrain and geography. Due to the high altitude and extreme weather conditions, temperatures reach minus 30 degrees in winters, affecting the men and material, the window to carry out work is limited. Effectively, the major work on the airfield was completed in seven months.

“Every required material is brought from plains, and the passes get blocked due to snow; thus, the window for work remains around seven months in a year. We have also used modern techniques and technology in constructing the airbase,” a source added.