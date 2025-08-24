Protest erupts outside dog shelter homes

NEW DELHI: Various NGOs and animal lovers organised a protest outside a shelter home in Rohini, alleging cruelty towards dogs. They demanded the release of the strays housed there in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court, police said on Saturday. The protest was held on Friday in northwest Delhi’s Rohini Sector-27 area.

According to police, Shahbad Dairy police station received information on Friday regarding alleged cruelty towards canines at the shelter home, Rohini Sector-27, along with a demand for their release.

Subsequently, members of various NGOs and animal lovers gathered at the shelter, pressing for the release of the dogs alleging that the animals were being subjected to mistreatment and they wanted to inspect the premises, DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar said.

In view of the situation, inspection of the shelter home was allowed by constituting different groups of five members each from among the protesters. During the inspection, it was found that 113 stray dogs were housed in the shelter, all of whom were found to be in healthy condition. No signs of cruelty were detected. Only one dog was found to be unwell, which was receiving proper treatment, the DCP said.

The facts were explained to the assembled public, following which the situation was pacified, police said.

On Friday, the Supreme Court modified its August 11 order, directing that stray dogs will be released back into the same areas after proper sterilisation and immunisation, except for those infected with rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour. The SC said feeding of stray dogs on public streets will no longer be permitted.