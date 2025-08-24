Rare giant: Short-finned pilot whale stranded on Karnataka beach, first in State

MANKI (UTTARA KANNADA) : An extremely rare short-finned pilot whale (Globicephala macrorhynchus) was found stranded on Manki beach, near the proposed Apsarakonda marine sanctuary in Uttara Kannada district on Saturday morning. This is the first recorded instance of the species washing ashore in Karnataka, leaving marine experts puzzled.

The whale, about 4 metres long, showed no external injuries. “This species is highly social and usually travels in pods of 10 to 30 individuals. The fact that only one has been stranded is surprising – there may be others nearby,” said Prof Shivakumar Haragi, head of Marine Biology at Karnataka University, Dharwad.

The short-finned pilot whale is considered among the rarest whale species in Indian waters. The last major stranding occurred in 2016 at Manapad, Tamil Nadu, where 80 individuals were beached. Earlier this year, a whale of the same species was rescued by fishermen off Kozhikode, Kerala, who dragged it back 100 metres into deeper water.

Describing the species, Prof Haragi said it has a robust body, bulbous head, protruding upper lip, and falcate flippers measuring about one-sixth of the body length. Its dorsal fin is broad and low, positioned close to the blowhole — a key identifying feature. Adult males can grow up to 9 metres and weigh 3 tonnes, while females reach about 6 metres and 1.5 tonnes.

According to veterinarian Dr Prashanth Shetty of Reef Watch, Kundapur, the stranded pilot whale died of drowning caused by swelling in its lungs.