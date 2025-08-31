Dhankhar seeks Rajasthan MLA pension after VP resignation

JAIPUR : Barely a month after resigning as Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar has applied for a pension as a former member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Dhankhar, who represented the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district from 1993 to 1998 as a Congress MLA, has submitted his request to the Rajasthan Assembly Secretariat in Jaipur.

If approved, he will receive a monthly pension of `42,000, along with other benefits available to former legislators in the state At 74, he joined the BJP in 2003 and had been receiving the MLA pension until 2019 when he was appointed Governor of West Bengal. After stepping down as Vice President in July citing health reasons, Dhankhar has largely stayed out of the public eye.

Opposition questioned his resignation, but home minister Amit Shah said it was due to health reasons. Dhankhar’s political journey spans decades, and his pension application is under review.