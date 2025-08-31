Farmer Naveen cultivates Thailand mango variety in Karnataka that bears fruit throughout the year

VIJAYAPURA : For most people, mango is essentially a summer fruit, available only for a brief period before it disappears off the shelves for the rest of the year. But Mahendra Mirajkar, a resident of Solapur in Maharashtra, travelled all the way to Shivanagi village in Vijayapura district to buy mangoes — not in April or May but the monsoon month of August.
The reason for this extraordinary trip was personal. Mirajkar’s son, who lives in the United States, was visiting India after two years with his family, and he loved mangoes. Mirajkar had learnt about a farmer who was cultivating a species of mango which grows through the year, and decided to surprise his son. “My son loves mangoes. During mango season, we send him boxes of fruit by courier. But this time, since he is visiting India, I wanted to surprise him with his favourite fruit in August, when it is impossible to get fresh mangoes,” Mirajkar said.
In Shivanagi village, he found what he was looking for — fully ripened, naturally sweet, and aromatic mangoes grown in the orchard of farmer Naveen Manganawar, a 45-year-old cultivator who has scripted a remarkable farm success story.
Challenging experiment
Unlike other mango growers who depend on the rhythm of seasons, Naveen cultivates a Thailand mango variety that bears fruit throughout the year. While traditional Indian varieties such as Alphonso, Banganapalle or Raspuri appear only during the scorching summer months, the Thailand variety thrives round the year.
Naveen recalls how the idea first struck him more than a decade ago. After completing his Bachelor of Arts degree, he moved to Bengaluru to work in a network marketing company. His job sent him on an official assignment to Thailand in 2011.
“During that trip, I was surprised to see fresh mangoes being sold in December. They tasted really good. I kept wondering how it was possible for farmers to produce mangoes in winter,” he said.
Determined to learn more, Naveen visited Thailand six times in the following years. Each trip deepened his understanding of the cultivation techniques and farm management practices. “I interacted with local farmers, studied their methods, and realised that Thailand has developed nearly 50 varieties of mangoes that can yield fruit across all seasons. That was the turning point. I decided that if they could do it there, I must try it in Vijayapura,” he recalled.
However, Naveen’s dream was not taken seriously. His parents and relatives were openly sceptical. “They thought I was crazy to even think of growing Thailand mangoes here. Many people warned me that the soil and climate of this region would never support such a crop,” he said.
But Naveen’s determination only grew stronger. After nearly ten years of research and preparation, he finally decided to take the plunge in 2021. He sourced 1,000 saplings from Thailand and planted them on his seven-acre farmland in Shivanagi village.
The beginning was not easy. Nearly 350 saplings withered away, unable to adjust to the new soil and climatic conditions. But Naveen did not lose heart. He nurtured the surviving plants with patience and care, relying only on organic inputs such as cow dung and vermicompost, instead of chemical fertilisers.
Harvesting success
The results made him rejoice as the plants started producing mangoes after one year of cultivation. Now, in the second year, the yield has improved. Each tree, which is hardly 4-5 feet tall, gives at least two dozen mangoes, and as they mature, the yield is expected to increase to six or seven dozen fruits per tree, Naveen explained.
He now has about 3,000 trees and every day, he harvests 10 to 12 dozen mangoes, which he sells directly to customers rather than in wholesale markets. “I want people to first know about this variety, taste it, and understand its uniqueness before I go for large-scale commercial sales,” he said.
Their speciality lies not just in year-round availability, but also in their natural ripening process. “The fruit ripens on the tree itself. I don’t have to use any ripening agents or keep them at home for days. Since they ripen naturally, their flavour, sweetness and aroma are superior,” Naveen pointed out.
He is clear about his farming philosophy. “I don’t use chemical fertilisers or growth enhancers, only organic manure which ensures the fruit is healthy and chemical-free. I want to give my customers the best, and also set an example to other farmers about the benefits of organic farming,” he said.
His orchard has become a point of attraction for fruit lovers, fellow farmers, agricultural students and researchers. Almost every day, groups of farmers visit his farm to learn about cultivation techniques, planting methods and maintenance practices, and Naveen willingly shares his knowledge with them. Naveen said a farmer can start cultivating Thailand mangoes with just Rs 1 lakh, and expand business. “I am ready to offer guidance to anyone who wants to adopt this model. If more farmers take up year-round mango cultivation, it could transform the agro economy of our district,” he said.
Naveen can be contacted on 9538234899