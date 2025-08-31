Ganesha carries message of harmony, Karnataka Muslim youth celebrate festival

GADAG : It is a powerful message of communal harmony from this small village in North Karnataka. Muslim youth in Sandigavad village of Ron taluk from Gadag district have installed a Ganesha idol and performed puja for the last four days.

To top it, these youth recite Ganesha stotras without referring to any book or text. They have been celebrating Ganesha Chaturthi for the last three years, by placing the idol at an Ashoor Khana (a Muslim religious site) to promote communal harmony.

In this village, Hindus, Muslims and others celebrate all festivals like Ramzan, Deepavali, Christmas, Muharram, Ganesha Chaturthi, Dasara, Eid Milad and Ugadi together. The youth decided to create awareness on communal harmony in the village and surrounding areas as they were disturbed by increasing incidents of communal disturbance. Guided by village seniors, they started Ganesha celebration in 2023.

They also learnt the stotras and other rituals. Prodded by other villagers, they also started singing folk songs, so that the children could learn them and carry forward the tradition. Soon after, the villagers started celebrating other festivals too by gathering residents from all religions and denominations. The initiative by the youth, especially Munna Nadaf, Dawalsab Nadaf, Ladsab and Hasansab, has made the village famous in the district.