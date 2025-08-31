Meet Captain Saurabh Salunkhe, who gave an 8-yr-old gift of voice

JAMMU & KASHMIR : Amilitary doctor by profession, Captain (Dr) Saurabh Salunkhe, despite his demanding military schedule and official responsibilities, made it a mission to help an eight-year-old boy belonging to a poor family in a remote village of J&K’s Kathua district find his voice. Literally.

Akshay Sharma, a Class III student, was born with a cleft lip and palate. He had been unable to speak since he was born. According to his father Kulwant Sharma, a labourer, the doctors had assured them at the time that he would gain the ability to speak as time passed. But much to the concern of his family, that did not happen. Akshay’s condition remained a cause for concern for his family and loved ones. The boy’s parents—unable to afford his treatment—had lost all hope of hearing their son’s voice.

But as fate may have it, in mid-June, an Army medical camp was arranged for locals in the Duggan village. That is how Akshay, who was taken to the camp for a check-up, met Capt Saurabh. The young Army doctor, there to attend to the patients and prescribe medicines to them, was deeply moved by the plight of Akshay’s family.

“He had a cleft lip and palate, a developmental anomaly which was operated on when he was three and a half years old at the Pathankot Civil Hospital, which repaired the anatomical defect but not the physiological defect,” Capt Saurabh recalled.

So, what did he do? He carried out a detailed medical examination of the boy to identify the underlying cause of his inability to speak and find and explore possible treatment options.