Odisha, Chhattisgarh resume talks on Mahanadi river dispute

BHUBANESWAR : Taking a step forward towards an amicable solution to the long-standing Mahanadi river dispute, chief secretaries and senior officials of Water Resources departments of Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Saturday came to the negotiating table in a bid to thrash out the contentious issue. Informing the development, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the two states have agreed to work sincerely and amicably towards a mutually beneficial resolution through dialogue and cooperation.

A meeting between him and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai some time in December is also on the cards.

Majhi, who has pushing for a speedy negotiated settlement rather than the time-taking adjudication route, said, “It was agreed that technical committees headed by the engineer-in-chiefs (EICs) of both states will meet weekly in September to identify and resolve critical issues. These committees will also discuss creation of an institutional framework for stronger coordination on Mahanadi water sharing.”

The chief minister also said a meeting at the level of chief secretaries along with secretaries of Water Resources departments of the two states has been planned in October to review progress made at the EIC talks.

After taking stock of the progress at the official-level meetings, chief ministers of the two states will meet at a convenient time in December to explore an amicable and lasting resolution to the Mahanadi water dispute which will be in the interest of people of both the states, he stated.