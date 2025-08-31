Peter Navarro: Controversy's child and MAGA's economic crusader

Peter Navarro has never been mistaken for a consensus builder. A Harvard-trained economist turned economic street-fighter, he’s made a career out of picking fights against markets, against allies, and often, against reality.

Once a fringe academic raging against globalisation, Navarro is now cemented in Donald Trump’s second-term White House as both trusted warrior and ideological bulldozer.

While China has long been Navarro’s chosen villain, he’s now training his firepower on a new target, India.

And he’s gone nuclear. In recent weeks, he’s accused New Delhi of financing Vladimir Putin’s “war,” calling India the “Maharaja of tariffs” and a “laundromat for the Kremlin.” He alleges that India’s continued Russian oil imports are propping up the war machine in Ukraine and shifting the financial burden onto American taxpayers. “This isn’t neutrality,” Navarro said. “It’s war profiteering under another name.”

India’s trade policy, according to Navarro, is a double insult: sky-high tariffs on US. goods combined with opportunistic profiteering from discounted Russian oil. “They cheat us on trade,” he said. “They have massive tariffs and still expect access to our markets.” In Navarro’s world, that makes India a threat. Diplomats squirmed. MAGA loyalists cheered. This is Navarro unleashed, abrasive, ideological, and exactly where Trump wants him.

Navarro’s unlikely rise into Trump’s inner circle reads like political folklore. In 2011, he noticed his book ‘The Coming China Wars’ listed on a blog as one of Trump’s favorite reads. He sent a thank-you note. Trump replied. The correspondence kicked off a years-long courtship. By 2016, Jared Kushner brought him into the campaign after reading ‘Death by China’. From there, Navarro became the brain behind Trump’s tariff crusade.