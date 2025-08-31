Rahul says BJP government stealing votes of Dalits, minorities

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the NDA government at the Centre over the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in election-bound Bihar and accused the BJP, RSS and Election Commission of indulging in ‘vote chori’(theft) in the country.
Addressing a public rally during the “Voter Adhikar Yatra” at Ara, Gandhi said that the SIR was an assault on the Constitution and the democratic system of the country, but the Opposition INDIA bloc would not let it happen.
“The BJP, RSS and Election Commission are indulging in vote theft in the country,” he said, adding that the Yatra, which started from Bihar, will become a ‘country-wide movement’ against theft of votes of the people.
Voting is the right of the Dalits, minorities and women, but the Narendra Modi government is stealing votes to win elections. The right to vote has been guaranteed by the Constitution and nobody can snatch it from people, he asserted.
Holding a copy of the Constitution, the LoP in the Lok Sabha said that earlier the BJP succeeded in stealing votes in Maharashtra, Haryana and other parts of the country. “But we remained silent as we didn’t have evidence to establish it.
“Now we have evidence to substantiate the charges of vote theft,” he told the gathering.
Gandhi alleged that the present government at the Centre was meant for big businessmen and corporate houses like Adani and Ambani.
“That is why the government wants to suppress the voice of the poor. But INIDIA bloc will not let it to happen,” he remarked.
The Congress MP alleged that the Modi government would initiate the process of privatisation of public sector units to benefit big business and corporate houses. At the same time, it was depriving youths of their opportunities through Agni veer scheme.
Earlier, former UP CM and Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav joined the Yatra in Saran district. Addressing a public rally, Akhilesh hit out at Election Commission, which he said, has become the ‘Jugaad Commission’ of the BJP.