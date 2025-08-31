Rahul says BJP government stealing votes of Dalits, minorities

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the NDA government at the Centre over the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in election-bound Bihar and accused the BJP, RSS and Election Commission of indulging in ‘vote chori’(theft) in the country.

Addressing a public rally during the “Voter Adhikar Yatra” at Ara, Gandhi said that the SIR was an assault on the Constitution and the democratic system of the country, but the Opposition INDIA bloc would not let it happen.

“The BJP, RSS and Election Commission are indulging in vote theft in the country,” he said, adding that the Yatra, which started from Bihar, will become a ‘country-wide movement’ against theft of votes of the people.

Voting is the right of the Dalits, minorities and women, but the Narendra Modi government is stealing votes to win elections. The right to vote has been guaranteed by the Constitution and nobody can snatch it from people, he asserted.