Raipur Diary | CM's outreach to Japan, South Korea bears fruit

Sai’s outreach to Japan, South Korea bears fruit

CM Vishnu Deo Sai returned from his first 10-day trip to Japan and South Korea to a rousing welcome at Raipur airport on Saturday.

The visit, which signifies a diplomatic tour, is also seen as a decisive step towards shaping the future of Chhattisgarh, as the CM engaged with investors and industrial leaders, presenting the state as an emerging investment destination.

The state intends to promote industries in Bastar and other Maoist-affected areas creating jobs opportunities.

The visit aimed to reassure that the state is no longer a state of minerals and steel but is transforming into a new hub for innovation, technology, and global partnerships.

Shooting championship for promising talents

The state-level shooting championship, organised for the last 23 years by the Jindal Group under the aegis of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Rifle Association, has begun in Raipur creating hopes for aspiring young talents. The annual sports event is no longer restricted to the elite class; there are massive responses received for the contest.