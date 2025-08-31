Raipur Diary | CM's outreach to Japan, South Korea bears fruit

Sai’s outreach to Japan, South Korea bears fruit
CM Vishnu Deo Sai returned from his first 10-day trip to Japan and South Korea to a rousing welcome at Raipur airport on Saturday.
The visit, which signifies a diplomatic tour, is also seen as a decisive step towards shaping the future of Chhattisgarh, as the CM engaged with investors and industrial leaders, presenting the state as an emerging investment destination.
The state intends to promote industries in Bastar and other Maoist-affected areas creating jobs opportunities.
The visit aimed to reassure that the state is no longer a state of minerals and steel but is transforming into a new hub for innovation, technology, and global partnerships.
Shooting championship for promising talents
The state-level shooting championship, organised for the last 23 years by the Jindal Group under the aegis of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Rifle Association, has begun in Raipur creating hopes for aspiring young talents. The annual sports event is no longer restricted to the elite class; there are massive responses received for the contest.
The qualifiers later get selected to perform in the national championship. The contest, which will continue until September 6, will see shooters from every district participating in the 50m, 25m, and 10m rifle and pistol shooting competitions. It was inaugurated by DGP Arun Dev Gautam.
Half of electricity bill rationalised
The Chhattisgarh government is in the process of promoting rooftop solar power among domestic consumers under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, following rationalisation of the previous Congress government’s popular half-electricity bill scheme. Launched in 2019, the scheme provided a 50% discount on 400 units per month on electricity bills. Without abolishing the scheme, the state has now reduced the limit to 100 units and, around 31 lakh families still continue to get benefit. Besides the Centre, the state government has recently announced additional subsidy up to Rs 30,000 aimed at facilitating affordable solar energy.
