A story of resilience: Maths teacher who writes with his toes inspires Jharkhand

JHARKHAND: Where there is will, determination, there is always a way. Gulshan Lohar, a 39-year-old disabled person, has become an inspiration to everyone around him by conquering his shirtcomings and achieving something truly commendable.

Lohar is a mathematics teacher at Utkaramit Uccha Vidyalaya at Baranga in West Singhbhum, and has been teaching for the past 11 years. Each day, Gulshan enters his classroom with unwavering spirit, gripping chalk between his toes to teach mathematics on the blackboard.

Baranga village, where he teaches, lies deep inside Saranda forest, an area historically plagued by unrest and poor infrastructure. Access to education is difficult—basic facilities are unavailable and teachers usually hesitate to undertake this long, risky journey.

Lohar’s dedication stands out here; he took loans from well-wishers to pursue his education, walked several kilometers along rough forest tracks and even secured a Chief Minister’s grant to complete his B.Ed. His indomitable courage and struggle prove that a true teacher is the one who works towards the future of children, under any given circumstance.

Gulshan, the youngest of seven siblings, recalls how his journey started with disappointment, when his mother refused to breast-feed him for a week after his birth. But later, it was his mother who made him practice writing with his feet.

After completing his school, Gulshan completed B. Ed and M. Ed from Chakradharpur, around 65 kilometers away from his village. Gulshan would travel by train everyday to attend classes. After getting his Post Graduate degree, Gulshan contacted the then Deputy Commissioner of West Singhbhum for a job.